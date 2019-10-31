Drop in temperatures on Halloween a reminder that winter is ahead

Thursday's weather was no match for trick-or-treaters. Costumes with long sleeves, pants, and paired with a coat were the choice for parents not wanting their children to miss out. A mother of three, Ede Booth thought it was perfect Halloween weather.

“No, it reminded me of when I grew up, and it was really cold. So it’s nice. It’s better than rain, which is what we got the last two years,” Booth said.

Other parents and kids we spoke with felt the same way, now while the weather didn’t ruin the holiday, it raised a major concern in our city. Winter is approaching, and our homeless are in need.

This is when Star of Hope springs into action, assisting 100-300 people a day. Star of Hope has two locations. One is a shelter for women and children on Reed Road and Highway 288, where space is limited, so they suggest you contact them first at 713-748-0700. The second is a men’s shelter located at 1811 Ruiz, which is open 24/7 for men looking to escape the extreme cold.

In addition to the two shelters, Star of Hope’s “Love In Action” van drives around the area giving out jackets, blankets, and other donated items to keep the people warm. Kenneth DeVon, an outreach case manager with the organization, tells FOX 26, “For us just to stop by and give someone a jacket, it’s the one thing they have been praying for this entire day, as they prepare for these low temperatures.”

He goes on to warn the public that “It’s going to get really cold tonight, so we want you guys to be prepared, even if you don’t want to come into our shelter, we do want you to have the things that you need in order for you to be on the streets as well. So we have many blankets, and coats you know so that they can, you know, at least be prepared for these low temperatures tonight."

Star of Hope is in need of all sizes of coats, new or gently used blankets, hats, gloves, and financial assistance to help continue the effort. In-kind donations can be brought to our Men’s Development Center downtown on Ruiz, and to Star of Hope’s Cornerstone Community location at 2575 Reed Road at Highway 288. Dropoff hours are Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Further details can be found at sohmission.org.