DPS Trooper struck by 18-wheeler in Katy, multiple persons injured

Authorities are on the scene after a DPS trooper was struck by an 18-wheeler in Katy, officials said.

Details are very limited at this time, but sources tell FOX 26, the incident occurred near Mason Road and Merchants Way.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's office, multiple persons were injured and are being taken to various hospitals.

Mason Road and Merchants way will be closed for several hours while officials are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.