DPS Trooper fatally shoots armed robbery suspect in NW Houston: HPD

Houston police investigators are responding to an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston.



According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 8000 block of Antoine Drive.

Preliminary information is a DPS Trooper fatally shot an armed robbery suspect.

No additional details were released.

