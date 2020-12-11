Expand / Collapse search
DPS Trooper fatally shoots armed robbery suspect in NW Houston: HPD

Photo from the scene.

HOUSTON - Houston police investigators are responding to an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 8000 block of Antoine Drive. 

Preliminary information is a DPS Trooper fatally shot an armed robbery suspect. 
No additional details were released. 

This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 