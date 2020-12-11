DPS Trooper fatally shoots armed robbery suspect in NW Houston: HPD
HOUSTON - Houston police investigators are responding to an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston.
According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 8000 block of Antoine Drive.
Preliminary information is a DPS Trooper fatally shot an armed robbery suspect.
No additional details were released.
