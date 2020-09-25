'Do Not Use' Water Advisory lifted for all areas except Lake Jackson

article

The Brazosport Water Authority has lifted the Do Not Use Water Advisory for all communities excluding Lake Jackson. The advisory late Friday was initially issued for all BWA users out of an abundance of caution. After an examination, the issue has been narrowed to the city of Lake Jackson’s water distribution system.

TCEQ and BWA are working closely with Lake Jackson officials to target and resolve the incident.



The following areas are no longer under a Do Not Use Water Advisory: Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens, and TDCJ Wayne Scott.



According to a social media post by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Brazosport Water Authority was informed around 9:30 p.m. Friday that naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, was in the water supply.

Several communities were included in the initial advisory but the city of Pearland wasn't affected by the water advisory at all.

According to city officials, the investment residents make by paying their monthly bill allows them to have a system protected from outside sources.

According to the release, in a 'Do Not Use' water advisory, citizens in the impacted area are urged not to drink or use the tap water from the impacted system for any purpose for the duration of the advisory, including bathing. However, flushing the toilet is OK.



The advisory will remain in effect until the water system has been adequately flushed and samples indicate the water is safe to use.

