DMX mourned at Barclays Center memorial service

Rapper DMX was mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Saturday's memorial was closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic conditions.

Organizers said in a statement they will follow New York COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols.

The ceremony, which was being livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel, began more than two hours late.

A massive black big-wheel truck with the words "LONG LIVE DMX" on side of the vehicle carried DMX's shiny red casket for more than 15 miles from Yonkers — where the rapper grew up — to the Barclays Center. A plethora of motorcycles trailed the truck during the procession before arriving at the arena, where thousands of people crowded the streets.

Thousands of motorcycle riders surrounded the monster truck, revving up their engines.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest." He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.

The beloved rapper's death has been met with an outpouring of stories and memories about DMX's kindness and charitability.

"My brother was a different type of brother, different type of artist, different type of creative, different type of spirit, different type of zone, different type of soul," said producer and friend Swizz Beatz. "Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else."

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders’ Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)." He was the first artist to have his first four albums enter the charts at numbe rone.

He also starred in several films including "Belly" and "Romeo Must Die."

DMX was a father of 15 children.

His funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST. It will be broadcast live on BET and the network’s YouTube channel.