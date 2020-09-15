DFPS searching for 3-year-old girl after she was ordered into state custody

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public’s help to locate a three-year-old girl.

According to officials, Elly’Anna Garcia was ordered into state custody by a judge in Randall County on Monday but has not been seen since.

Elly’Anna Garcia and her mother Christina Kaput

The child is believed to be with her mother, Christina Kaput.

The two were last seen in Plainview but may be traveling to the DFW or Houston areas.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl and his mother please contact Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at 806-341-5385.