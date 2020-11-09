Detectives investigate deadly shooting of man in Houston

Houston Police is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, just before noon.

According to police, detectives responded to the 2700 block of Alabama Street in response to a shooting.

Police say a male victim was pronounced dead on the scene after a man approached and shot him multiple times in a parking lot.

Following the shooting, the unknown suspect fled the scene.