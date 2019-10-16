Expand / Collapse search

Deputies search for suspect who fired shot into the air in Walmart in Montgomery County

Montgomery County
No one was injured when a man wearing a mask fired a shot in the air inside a Walmart in Montgomery County.

Multiple agencies responded to calls about shots fired at a Walmart on College Park Drive around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. Most of the people were out of the store when they arrived.

Officials say a male wearing shorts and a mask fired a pistol into the air one time and then reportedly fled into the woods behind the store.

Authorities are searching the area for the man. 