Deputies search for suspect who fired shot into the air in Walmart in Montgomery County
No one was injured when a man wearing a mask fired a shot in the air inside a Walmart in Montgomery County.
Multiple agencies responded to calls about shots fired at a Walmart on College Park Drive around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. Most of the people were out of the store when they arrived.
Officials say a male wearing shorts and a mask fired a pistol into the air one time and then reportedly fled into the woods behind the store.
Authorities are searching the area for the man.