Deputies say Hispanic male shot gun at Walmart in northwest Harris Co.

article

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating reports of a shooting at a Walmart in northwest Harris County Tuesday afternoon.

The call about the shooting came in around 4:13 p.m. from the Walmart store in the 12300 block of W FM 1960 at Eldridge Pkwy.

Deputies say a Hispanic male discharged a firearm inside the store before leaving the scene.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Deputies are now clearing the store.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.