A child was shot in Spring and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 23000 block of Birnam Wood Blvd.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Investigators are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.

