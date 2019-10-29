Denton officer in critical condition after being shot during traffic stop

A Denton police officer who was shot during a traffic stop is now in critical condition.

The shooting started out as a traffic stop in Denton just after midnight on Tuesday. The Denton Police Department said officers tried to pull someone over for a vehicle equipment violation.

Shots were fired near the Taco Bell off West University Drive and one officer was hit. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery.

A woman who witnessed the shooting told FOX 4 the officer had a head wound but was talking before he was taken to the hospital.

Denton police said back-up officers returned fire before the suspected shooters took off.

Carrollton police caught up to them after a short pursuit and two persons of interest were taken into custody. They were also shot during the incident.

Denton police still have the Taco Bell blocked off. Investigators with the Texas Rangers are collecting evidence related to the shooting both inside and outside of the fast-food restaurant.

Police have not yet released the names of the suspects or the officer who was injured. They are not expected to give an update until Tuesday afternoon.

Fellow Denton officers have gathered at Medical City Denton where the wounded officer was taken. He got out of surgery around 8 a.m. but is still in critical condition, police said.

Chief Frank Dixon asked members of the community to keep the officer in their prayers.