Defiant strip club shut down by HPD, files temporary restraining order against city

article

A Houston strip club that was shut down by police after opening at midnight has filed a temporary restraining order against the city.

Earlier his week, Club Onyx announced on social media that they would be opening their doors as a “restaurant with entertainment” at midnight on May 1, the day Phase One of Texas’ reopening order went into effect.

Phase One of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan allows retail stores, restaurants, malls, movie theaters, places of worship, state libraries and museums to open at 25 percent occupancy.

Texas Reopens: What you need to know about Phase One on May 1

Club Onyx said they would be following state guidelines and health recommendations of social distancing, would have sanitary stations set up with hand sanitizer and staff would be practicing the strictest sanitary guidelines.

Club Onyx opened its doors at midnight, and soon after, the Houston Police Department arrived.

Advertisement

“Our officers came out to determine if it was lawfully open. Our investigation is still taking place. The club has agreed to close down for the night, and we will continue our investigation, “ Assistant Chief James Jones said.

“They said our CO, our civic occupancy, says restaurant and bar. And I said, ‘but my health permit is a full-service restaurant,” Eric Langan, president of Trumps Inc., says.

“Part of the confusion comes in, with the restaurants are now allowed to be open per the executive order from the state with 25 percent occupancy. The question will be for us whether this is a restaurant or a club. The sign says it is a club and we believe they are registered as an SOB, sexually-oriented business," Asst. Chief Jones said.

Langan says there are dancers but they are wearing masks and there aren't any lap dances.

Despite HPD shutting it down in the wee hours of Friday morning, Langan said he was prepared to open again Friday night. Since then, the club filed the temporary restraining order against the City of Houston and the police and fire departments.

YOU CAN READ THE TRO HERE