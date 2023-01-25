Residents in Deer Park are focusing on rebuilding their community after dozens of homes and businesses were devastated by the tornado on Tuesday.

Troy Cothran was inside his family’s real estate brokerage business, Victor Properties, on San Augustine St. Tuesday, when he received an alert on his phone to seek shelter immediately because a tornado was heading their way. Then seconds later, he heard a loud rumbling noise followed by a big hailstorm.

"On the right side, it blew out almost all of our windows," Cothran said. "It took off part of a roof on top; we have a flat roof. So, we have water coming in from all over the building on the top. I think we have some structural damage."

"I just kept thinking, are we going to make it and survive it because it’s such a strong current going through the office," he continued.

Cothran said he, his son and a customer that was inside at the time with them, ran towards the back of the building and went into a restroom to take shelter.

Cothran believes the tornado was in and out of the area within a minute, but in 60 seconds, the damage left behind in Deer Park was extensive and vast. Street signs and power lines were tipped over, roofs caved in, cars flipped over sideways and some properties were declared a total loss.

Kathy Gibbs lives on Phyllis St near Luella Ave. She said she was thankful to be headed home from work when the tornado blew through the area.

"If I had been here at home, I would’ve been in this side of the house right where it hit, either up there in the kitchen or right here by the table," she said. "I still have a house. I still have a place, a little nest. And I’ll be taken care of. So, it’ll take a while, but it’ll be okay. We’re just taking it one step at a time."

Mark McGuire is a contractor with A01 Roofing. He suggests residents begin documenting their damaged property right away to begin their insurance claims process.

"Don’t wait," he said. "Call your insurance company immediately because they’re going to be inundated with people putting claims in. They’re going to be very busy. Before you tarp a roof or pull a tree, call your insurance company that way they can get you on their list, get out here and give you some emergency relief. Document anything of value with pictures and videos."

McGuire adds that if working with a contractor to make temporary repairs, check online to verify that they're legitimate.

"The city of Deer Park requires all contractors to get registered with the city," McGuire said. "We’re already registered, but they’re actually requiring an additional step to be registered for this storm."

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is working with local officials to respond to the tornado damage in the Deer Park, Pasadena, and southeast Houston areas.

If your home or business suffered damage as a result of the tornado event, officials are asking you to report your damage here. Filling out the survey ensures local, state, and federal resources are redirected to the appropriate areas.