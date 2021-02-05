Deer Park ISD accused of not enforcing masks, social distancing

article

A Deer Park ISD mom says she’s seeking legal action after her daughter was required to return to school in person, but masks and social distancing were not strictly enforced.

Photos and videos at schools in the district show staff and students with masks down or with no masks and not social distancing.

After weeks of complaining to school leaders without luck, Kim Chapman told FOX 26 she kept her daughter home from school Friday and called an attorney.

"I’ve gone to the school and talked to them every day this week," said Chapman. "Nothing is being done about it."

Chapman says she’s very concerned about her daughter Baylee’s health safety at Deer Park High School South Campus where she is a tenth grader.

Photos taken by Baylee show masks down or no masks and no social distancing, despite a COVID-19 threat level listed as "severe" by Harris County Health Department.

"I understand that people forget to wear their masks—like pull it up, you know—but it happened every single day to where I knew that they knew that they weren’t wearing their masks right, and the teachers never got onto them or anything," said Baylee.

Deer Park ISD tells Fox 26 face coverings and a social distance of three to six feet are required in schools. But Chapman showed Fox 26 video she shot of staffers not wearing masks in addition to Baylee’s photos of students doing the same.

And while many students are wearing masks, the school district’s website and Facebook page also had many photos of masks down and no social distance when checked Friday.

"Makes me uncomfortable," said Baylee. "Makes me feel unsafe."

"I’ll probably get her a doctor’s appointment," said Chapman. "She’s having very bad anxiety because of this at school."

While Baylee did distance learning last fall, the school district mandated that all students return to class in person for spring semester.

"To continue distance learning, you have to turn in paperwork from your doctor saying that you have health problems, and stating what the health problems are," said Chapman.

Deer Park ISD told FOX 26 they instituted the in-person learning mandate for spring due to a significant increase in the failure rate amongst students who were learning remotely.

"Compared with the first nine weeks last year, more students are failing this year, and this fact is particularly true for remote learners," Deer Park ISD told FOX 26 in a statement. "The percentage of students failing one or more classes went from 16 percent last year to 23 percent this year. The percent of students failing two or more classes doubled; it increased from seven percent last year to 15 percent this year. Remote students are less likely to complete their work and often fail to turn in assignments."

The lack of a choice leaves Baylee feeling trapped in an unsafe environment. Chapman forwarded to Fox 26 the emails she receives almost daily of new COVID-19 cases in the school.

"That’s how many cases there is per day reported," said Chapman. "Last week there was 13."

Deer Park ISD told FOX 26 they had 45 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, out of 14,244 students and staff. To keep everyone safe they require self screenings before people show up to school. They also said photos on their website and Facebook may have been taken before their mask requirement went into effect in November.