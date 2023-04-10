A man died after a hit-and-run crash on a Harris County highway Monday morning, authorities say.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 13800 block of the I-10 East Freeway, near Freeport Street.

LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly crash on I-10 East Freeway near Freeport Street.

The sheriff says the driver fled the scene. There is no description of the vehicle at this time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Several westbound lanes were closed for the investigation, but the roadway reopened around 8:15 a.m.