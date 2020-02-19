Deadly crash closes Southwest Freeway NB at Grand Parkway
SUGAR LAND, Texas - A fatal wreck has shut down the US-59 Southwest Freeway northbound in Sugar Land.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, at least one person has died in a major crash on the Southwest Freeway at SH-99 Grand Parkway.
The northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway are closed and may be for an extended period of time.
Drivers are urged to exercise caution and find an alternate route.
