Deadly 18-wheeler crash on North Freeway closes several SB lanes at FM 1960

Several southbound lanes of I-45 North Freeway are shut down at FM 1960 due to a deadly 18-wheeler crash.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an 18-wheeler jackknifed and the driver was ejected. The driver died at the scene.

The southbound right shoulder, right lane, three center lanes and three frontage road lanes are closed.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the investigation will take at least another hour, and then the lost load will have to be cleared. Hazmat was called to the scene due to a possible diesel spill.