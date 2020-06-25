Deadline approaches for $285 food benefit for school children

Families in Texas who need help feeding their children because of the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have five more days to apply for benefits.

The Federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Program, which is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, is for children up to age 21 who have temporarily lost access to free or discounted school meals. because their school is now closed.

The P-EBT program provides a one-time payment of $285 per child.

There are some eligibility requirements, including the student must attend school in Texas.

To find out if your child is eligible, click here and fill out the application.