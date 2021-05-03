DC 14-year-old who graduated high school early makes decision after being accepted to 14 colleges

A D.C. 14-year-old is graduating high school early and is getting ready for college -- and he's already decided what school he'll be attending this fall!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Curtis Lawrence III says he'll be attending Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University where he'll be double majoring in biology and computer science.

The teen was accepted to 14 colleges – including Harvard, Yale, Howard, Morehouse and Morgan – and has received $1.6 million in scholarships for the fall.

His mother Malene said the process for preparing for college started when her son was in the seventh grade.

"We've taught them from an early age that education is key to opening up the opportunities and having access to things that they want to life," his father Curtis told FOX 5.