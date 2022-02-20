Daytona 500 kicks off with Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin as drivers to watch

article

The 2022 Daytona 500 has officially kicked off on Sunday with 40 drivers competing in the 64th running of the Great American Race.

Country star Trace Adkins sang the national anthem and NFL legend Charles Woodson served as Grand Marshal gave the famous starting command: "Start your engines!" FOX Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch waved the green flag.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started in pole position and, along with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, was a pre-race favorite to take the checkered flag, according to FOX Bet.

The Daytona 500, essentially NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl, has been sold out for about a month with an expected crowd Sunday of more than 120,000. The 500 is the official kickoff, though NASCAR opened two weeks prior to "The Great American Race" with a star-studded, experimental exhibition inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

This year’s race is one of the most significant in NASCAR history as it marks the official debut of the Next Gen Cup Series car.

The all-new car features a raft of modern upgrades including an independent suspension, rack and pinon steering, a five-speed sequential manual gear box, 18-inch wheels with wider tires and composite bodywork all aimed at improving the competitiveness of the world's top stock car racing series.

How to watch the 2022 Daytona 500 on Sunday

Coverage of the Daytona 500 began at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20 on FOX. The race started just after 3 p.m.

The 200 laps (500 miles) usually take around three and a half hours to complete.

You can tune into the race through FOX's streaming platforms: FOX Sports and FOX NOW.

You can also try Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and DIRECTVstream. Some may require you to sign up for a free trial.

Daytona starting lineup 2022

Here are the 40 drivers competing in the 2022 Daytona 500, in order of starting position:

No. 5 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Kyle Larson

No. 48 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Alex Bowman

No. 6 Ford, RFK Racing

DRIVER: Brad Keselowski

No. 17 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

DRIVER: Chris Buescher

No. 2 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Austin Cindric

No. 34 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: Michael McDowell

No. 12 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Ryan Blaney

No. 21 Ford, Wood Brother

DRIVER: Harrison Burton

No. 14 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Chase Briscoe

No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Kyle Busch

No. 9 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Chase Elliott

No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Christopher Bell

No. 43 Chevrolet, Petty GMS Motorsports

DRIVER: Erik Jones

No. 19 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.

No. 8 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Tyler Reddick

No. 23 Toyota, 23XI Racing

DRIVER: Bubba Wallace

No. 45 Toyota, 23XI Racing

DRIVER: Kurt Busch

No. 47 Chevrolet, JTG Daugherty Racing

DRIVER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 1 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing

DRIVER: Ross Chastain

No. 22 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Joey Logano

No. 99 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing

DRIVER: Daniel Suarez

No. 4 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Kevin Harvick

No. 24 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: William Byron

No. 7 Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports

DRIVER: Corey LaJoie

No. 31 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing

DRIVER: Justin Haley

No. 42 Chevrolet, Petty GMS Racing

DRIVER: Ty Dillon

No. 77 Chevrolet, Spire Sports

DRIVER: Landon Cassill

No. 44 Chevrolet, NY Racing

DRIVER: Greg Biffle

No. 38 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: Todd Gilliland

No. 11 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Denny Hamlin

No. 41 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Cole Custer

No. 51 Chevrolet, Rick Ware Racing

DRIVER: Cody Ware

No. 16 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing

DRIVER: Daniel Hemric

No. 15 Ford, Rick Ware Racing

DRIVER: David Ragan

No. 50 Chevrolet, The Money Team Racing

DRIVER: Kaz Grala

No. 3 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Austin Dillon

No. 78 Ford, Live Fast Motorsports

DRIVER: B.J. McLeod

No. 10 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Aric Almirola

No. 62 Chevrolet, Beard Motorsports

DRIVER: Noah Gragson

No. 27 Ford, Team Hezeberg

DRIVER: Jacques Villeneuve

NASCAR’s new Next Gen car

Meanwhile, Larson lead the field to green Sunday in the debut of NASCAR's new Next Gen car. The new car was a collaborative project between NASCAR and its stakeholders and the car is designed to cut costs, help smaller teams close the gap on the big guys, make it cost capable for new ownership to enter the sport and give the manufacturers greater brand identity.

The pandemic delayed the car a year and the Next Gen didn’t see racing action until the Coliseum, where it ran just fine. The car held up well in car-to-car contact — "we can bump and bang," Clash winner Logano declared — but it's still a wildcard.

NASCAR held an industry crisis meeting in Nashville in December to hash out driver concerns about performance, and many of those same drivers now sit on a seven-person board of directors of a "Driver Advisory Council" announced last week.

The council gives the drivers an organized voice to push for tweaks or change.

"Communication from drivers to other stakeholders in our industry has been a challenge for years. This will most definitely help clarify feedback from drivers," said Logano, a board member. "Safety, fan experience and a great on-track product are just some of the goals."

Chase Elliott signs 5-year extension

Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, sits in his in the garage area during practice for NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Chase Elliott skipped the free agency process and agreed to a five-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports announced mere hours before the Daytona 500. This season was the final year in Elliott’s current contract.

Elliott is the 2020 Cup champion and four-time reigning winner of the fan-voted most popular driver award. He will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet through 2027 with the new extension.

Elliott was scheduled to start 11th in the Daytona 500.

Elliott, who turned 26 in November, has been in the Hendrick organization since his freshman year of high school. He signed a development deal when he was 15 and quickly made his way into the Cup Series.

Elliott won the 2014 Xfinity Series championship and the 2020 Cup title. He has 13 career victories and qualified for the playoffs in each of his first six seasons.

He is the son of 1988 NASCAR champion Bill Elliott, who won the most popular driver award a record 16 times. Bill Elliott is known as "Awesome Bill from Dawsonville" in a nod to his small Georgia hometown, where Chase Elliott still lives despite his immense popularity.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.