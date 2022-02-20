Daytona 500 kicks off with Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin as drivers to watch
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 2022 Daytona 500 has officially kicked off on Sunday with 40 drivers competing in the 64th running of the Great American Race.
Country star Trace Adkins sang the national anthem and NFL legend Charles Woodson served as Grand Marshal gave the famous starting command: "Start your engines!" FOX Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch waved the green flag.
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started in pole position and, along with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, was a pre-race favorite to take the checkered flag, according to FOX Bet.
The Daytona 500, essentially NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl, has been sold out for about a month with an expected crowd Sunday of more than 120,000. The 500 is the official kickoff, though NASCAR opened two weeks prior to "The Great American Race" with a star-studded, experimental exhibition inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
This year’s race is one of the most significant in NASCAR history as it marks the official debut of the Next Gen Cup Series car.
The all-new car features a raft of modern upgrades including an independent suspension, rack and pinon steering, a five-speed sequential manual gear box, 18-inch wheels with wider tires and composite bodywork all aimed at improving the competitiveness of the world's top stock car racing series.
How to watch the 2022 Daytona 500 on Sunday
Coverage of the Daytona 500 began at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20 on FOX. The race started just after 3 p.m.
The 200 laps (500 miles) usually take around three and a half hours to complete.
You can tune into the race through FOX's streaming platforms: FOX Sports and FOX NOW.
You can also try Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and DIRECTVstream. Some may require you to sign up for a free trial.
Daytona starting lineup 2022
Here are the 40 drivers competing in the 2022 Daytona 500, in order of starting position:
No. 5 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: Kyle Larson
No. 48 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: Alex Bowman
No. 6 Ford, RFK Racing
DRIVER: Brad Keselowski
No. 17 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing
DRIVER: Chris Buescher
No. 2 Ford, Team Penske
DRIVER: Austin Cindric
No. 34 Ford, Front Row Motorsports
DRIVER: Michael McDowell
No. 12 Ford, Team Penske
DRIVER: Ryan Blaney
No. 21 Ford, Wood Brother
DRIVER: Harrison Burton
No. 14 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Chase Briscoe
No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Kyle Busch
No. 9 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: Chase Elliott
No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Christopher Bell
No. 43 Chevrolet, Petty GMS Motorsports
DRIVER: Erik Jones
No. 19 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.
No. 8 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing
DRIVER: Tyler Reddick
No. 23 Toyota, 23XI Racing
DRIVER: Bubba Wallace
No. 45 Toyota, 23XI Racing
DRIVER: Kurt Busch
No. 47 Chevrolet, JTG Daugherty Racing
DRIVER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
No. 1 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing
DRIVER: Ross Chastain
No. 22 Ford, Team Penske
DRIVER: Joey Logano
No. 99 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing
DRIVER: Daniel Suarez
No. 4 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Kevin Harvick
No. 24 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: William Byron
No. 7 Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports
DRIVER: Corey LaJoie
No. 31 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing
DRIVER: Justin Haley
No. 42 Chevrolet, Petty GMS Racing
DRIVER: Ty Dillon
No. 77 Chevrolet, Spire Sports
DRIVER: Landon Cassill
No. 44 Chevrolet, NY Racing
DRIVER: Greg Biffle
No. 38 Ford, Front Row Motorsports
DRIVER: Todd Gilliland
No. 11 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Denny Hamlin
No. 41 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Cole Custer
No. 51 Chevrolet, Rick Ware Racing
DRIVER: Cody Ware
No. 16 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing
DRIVER: Daniel Hemric
No. 15 Ford, Rick Ware Racing
DRIVER: David Ragan
No. 50 Chevrolet, The Money Team Racing
DRIVER: Kaz Grala
No. 3 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing
DRIVER: Austin Dillon
No. 78 Ford, Live Fast Motorsports
DRIVER: B.J. McLeod
No. 10 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Aric Almirola
No. 62 Chevrolet, Beard Motorsports
DRIVER: Noah Gragson
No. 27 Ford, Team Hezeberg
DRIVER: Jacques Villeneuve
NASCAR’s new Next Gen car
Meanwhile, Larson lead the field to green Sunday in the debut of NASCAR's new Next Gen car. The new car was a collaborative project between NASCAR and its stakeholders and the car is designed to cut costs, help smaller teams close the gap on the big guys, make it cost capable for new ownership to enter the sport and give the manufacturers greater brand identity.
The pandemic delayed the car a year and the Next Gen didn’t see racing action until the Coliseum, where it ran just fine. The car held up well in car-to-car contact — "we can bump and bang," Clash winner Logano declared — but it's still a wildcard.
NASCAR held an industry crisis meeting in Nashville in December to hash out driver concerns about performance, and many of those same drivers now sit on a seven-person board of directors of a "Driver Advisory Council" announced last week.
The council gives the drivers an organized voice to push for tweaks or change.
"Communication from drivers to other stakeholders in our industry has been a challenge for years. This will most definitely help clarify feedback from drivers," said Logano, a board member. "Safety, fan experience and a great on-track product are just some of the goals."
Chase Elliott signs 5-year extension
Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, sits in his in the garage area during practice for NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Chase Elliott skipped the free agency process and agreed to a five-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports announced mere hours before the Daytona 500. This season was the final year in Elliott’s current contract.
Elliott is the 2020 Cup champion and four-time reigning winner of the fan-voted most popular driver award. He will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet through 2027 with the new extension.
Elliott was scheduled to start 11th in the Daytona 500.
Elliott, who turned 26 in November, has been in the Hendrick organization since his freshman year of high school. He signed a development deal when he was 15 and quickly made his way into the Cup Series.
Elliott won the 2014 Xfinity Series championship and the 2020 Cup title. He has 13 career victories and qualified for the playoffs in each of his first six seasons.
He is the son of 1988 NASCAR champion Bill Elliott, who won the most popular driver award a record 16 times. Bill Elliott is known as "Awesome Bill from Dawsonville" in a nod to his small Georgia hometown, where Chase Elliott still lives despite his immense popularity.
This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.