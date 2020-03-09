Days-old puppy rescued from drainpipe at home in Brisbane, Queensland

article

A two-day-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier pup got into a tight squeeze when it fell down a bathroom drain at a property in Brisbane, Queensland, during the late hours of Saturday, March 7.

This footage, taken by members of The Brisbane Plumbers, who were called to the incident, shows the puppy wedged into the drainpipe before finally being pulled free, alive and well.

“This puppy fell down the floor drain in the bathroom and got stuck on the outlet side of the gully,” a post shared to Facebook read.

Plumbers used a camera to locate the puppy and cut out the section of pipe it was stuck in.

“We were unable to pull it out by its feet so we had [to] shake the pipe in a downward action in order for it to slide out. It was pretty amazing that this little fella lasted over an hour in the drain and still managed to survive.”

The children of the house where a litter of the puppies had been born were yet to name them.

“The kids wanted to call it ‘Lucky’ but the dad said it would be called ‘Dollars’ because in his words ‘This puppy has cost me a sh-t load of money.' Although he did say it was money well spent”.