1-year-old among 4 killed in Dallas shooting; suspect shoots himself after chase near Austin

The suspect in a shooting that killed four people, including a 1-year-old boy, in southeast Dallas Sunday afternoon is now dead, according to police.

Investigators say the gunman, Byron Carrillo knew his victims took his own life after a chase with DPS troopers.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m., in the 9700 block of Royce Drive, near I-20.

Dallas police still had Royce Drive blocked off four and a half hours after the shooting happened. A home was taped off and investigators were going in and out of the home.

Police said when officers responded to the scene, they found five people who had been shot inside the home.

Three adults were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 20-year-old Vanessa De la Cruz, 33-year-old Karina Lopez, and 50-year-old Jose Lopez.

A 1-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were taken to a hospital. The 1-year-old, Logan De la Cruz, later died from his injuries.

The 15-year-old was in stable condition, police said. A 13-year-old who was also in the home was not injured.

"You have four lives that are lost including a small child. It’s a tragedy when you lose one child," said Kristen Lowman with the Dallas Police Department.

Police say the suspect in the shooting, 21-year-old Byron Carrillo had been assigned an ankle monitor for an aggravated assault charge in 2021.

Records indicate Carrillo had used a gun to threaten two of the victims he later murdered.

The assault case was still open.

Investigators say Carrillo stole a vehicle and drove south.

"He stole a vehicle, went south on 35, that is where DPS located him. He had a pursuit with those officers, crashed the car and got out and ran. When officers approached him, he shot himself and died at that scene," said Lowman.

Records show that Carrillo was ordered to wear an ankle monitor in late November. Part of his bond conditions said he would not be allowed to be near Vanessa de la Cruz and Jose Lopez, the victims of the assault case.

Carrillo's monitoring was registered to the house next door to where the murders happened and that the monitor itself was tampered with at 4:22 p.m. Sunday.

"He cut that monitor off either before or after the offense. He was known to us. He was also known to the victims," said Carrillo.

His death is now under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

There's no word on the motive for the shooting.