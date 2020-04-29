Dad ‘blows out’ candles with hands in coronavirus pandemic-modified birthday celebration

Many people have been forced to adapt to a new reality because of the coronavirus pandemic, including one California man who demonstrated an inventive way of “blowing” out the candles on his birthday cake.

Taking his family's health into consideration when making his birthday wish, Chad, a Northern California resident, flapped his hands to extinguish the candles instead of blowing on them.

Chad’s daughter, Kaylee, posted the video on Twitter on April 27, saying her father cried when he was surprised for his birthday with a cake.

RELATED: No gym? Try this woman’s toilet paper workout routine

Chad decided he wanted to be able to enjoy the cake with his whole family without fear of spreading germs onto the birthday confection.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dismantled life for most people around the world as many have had to improvise what would have been normal activities during a very abnormal time.

Advertisement

Chad wanted to make sure he didn't spread any germs on his birthday cake. (Credit: @mangomelon789 via Storyful)

One college senior whose graduation plans were upended due to the pandemic decided to document the experience with images that have resonated with students around the country.

RELATED: 'Maybe you're not that bright': Larry David urges people stay inside during coronavirus pandemic

Jonah Deaton photographed himself in a cap and gown wearing protective equipment.

A 93-year-old woman’s plea for “more beer!!!” while under self quarantine went viral as millions deal with stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

In the U.K., a couple lifted spirits in their local neighborhood when they serenaded the entire street with a violin concert as people were cooped up in their homes.

As the death toll for COVID-19 continues to rise, social media has been filled with wholesome moments of people rallying together in hopes of raising morale during a dark time.