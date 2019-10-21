Crews clearing train derailment in northeast Houston

Crews are working to clear a train derailment in northeast Houston.

Houston police say Wayside Drive just south of the loop will be closed in both directions while the derailment is cleared.

Union Pacific says the derailment occurred around 1 a.m. Monday when part of a railroad bridge collapsed while they were conducting a switching operation.

Some of the train cars have hazmat stickers on them, but Union Pacific says they are empty and there is no concern of any materials on the ground or in the air.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are actively working to clear the scene, but Union Pacific did not say how long it would take.