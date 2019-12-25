CPS investigating child lost in south Houston, brought to fire station

article

Child Protective Services is investigating after a child was reportedly found alone near a bus stop and grocery store in south Houston.

The child was spotted and dropped off shortly before 8 p.m. at Fire Station 46 in the 3900 block of Corder, then was taken to Texas Children's to be evaluated.

A person claiming to be the child's mother was interviewed by HPD after arriving at the fire station.

This is a developing story.