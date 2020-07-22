Conroe police searching for missing person
article
CONROE, Texas - The Conroe Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.
Authorities are looking for Rebecca Sue Cloyd, 71, also formerly known as Rebecca Stromsness.
Authorities said Cloyd was last seen on Saturday around 5 p.m.
Family members told police that Cloyd is not known to leave without notifying family and they are concerned about her safety.
Cloyd is 5'1" tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Cloyd drives a grey 2013 Toyota Camry bearing Texas license plate GCK5679.
If you have any information on where Cloyd might be, contact Det. Minchew with the Conroe Police Department at (936) 522-3200.