Confrontation between armed store owners and alleged looters caught on live TV

A FOX 11 news crew in Van Nuys was on live TV interviewing a woman who was in front of her neighborhood store helping the store's owners protect it when alleged looters showed up.

FOX 11 reporter Christina Gonzalez and her news photographer captured a heated exchange between the store owners, who were armed, their faithful customers, and several alleged looters who were deterred from vandalizing the business but continued to loiter around the area.

Moments later, police officers driving by the scene were flagged down by the store owners. Several officers rushed to the scene and immediately detained the woman and two others protecting the store -- who happen to be black. The store owners were forced to retreat inside their store.

Police said that on calls where officers can be confused as to who are the suspects and victims, it's protocol to detain everyone until they can sort out the situation.

The woman and two men who were temporarily detained were eventually released. FOX 11 later caught up with the woman and spoke to her about the incident.

It was not immediately clear if the alleged looters were caught.

FOX 11 news cameras have caught several groups of what appear to be organized looters get into cars, drive around, break into businesses and steal goods, then get back in the car and make a quick getaway only to repeat the pattern minutes later.

Peaceful protesters say looters have been infiltrating their protests and taking advantage of the situation by breaking into businesses throughout Southern California. In some cases, news cameras have captured moments in which protesters confront looters and protect businesses from being broken into.

City officials say it will take the community's help to stop the looting.