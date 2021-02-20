Cold weather damages homes and leaves many without running water in Houston

Complications from this week’s historic freeze continue across Texas. As of Saturday morning, an estimated 13-million Texans were still impacted by water issues. In the City of Houston, a boil-water order remains in effect.

While some Texans still don’t have running water in their homes, others live in buildings heavily damaged by broken pipes.

"The water was having its way," said Eleanor Wilson. "It was like it was raining in here."

The home's ceiling, carpet, and walls all were drenched in water from busted pipes.

"The sheetrock is coming down in there," said Wilson. "The carpet is drenched in water. I’ve escaped every major disaster in Houston. I’ve lived here 18 years, never flooded. Nothing. To have this happen, it makes me even more empathetic for what other people have gone through."

According to Wilson, she and her 19-year-old son left Tuesday for shelter after losing power and water. Wilson says the temperature in her home hit 14 degrees before they left. Wilson and her son returned to their home Thursday and immediately noticed the damage.

"To lose it all like this, like my mom said, it’s very devastating," said Wilson’s son Jayden Brown.

While some homes have sustained damage from the unusual winter storm, others still remain without running water. Several mass-distribution water events have taken place this weekend in Houston.

"We’re on the hunt for just any type of clean water, bottled water, stuff we can use to flush down the toilets," said one person receiving water.

Wilson says she never imagined the winter storm damaging her home. According to Wilson, the tools she uses for her small-business were damaged and/or destroyed by the water as well.

"People sending me prayers and well wishes, that’s how I’m keeping it together right now," said Wilson. "Everything that you’ve worked so hard far, can be gone in a blink of an eye.

If you’re home has been damaged by this week’s storm, you can apply for federal assistance. If you’re interested, click HERE.