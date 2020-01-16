Coast Guard suspends search for missing fishermen

After two days of looking, rescue crews have called off their search for two missing fishermen.

It was Tuesday afternoon when Constantino Corona and three other men aboard a shrimp boat collided with a 600-foot chemical tanker. The shrimp boat capsized.

Corona and another man were pulled out the water, while the other man was alive and taken to the hospital, Corona was pronounced dead. On Thursday Afternoon, the coast guard suspended the search for the other two men.

“It is a very difficult decision to make, and our heart Felt condolences and prayers go out to the families from this tragic event.“ said Commander Jordan Baldueza of Sector Houston-Galveston.

“I don’t understand, and I never will, I never will. Even if they give me the proof I just won’t ever understand why him, had to die like that, go in such a horrible, horrible way," says Desarie Gonzalez, Corona’s daughter. She tells FOX 26 about the last phone conversation she had with her father, just 30 minutes before the collision. “They planned on going out in the gulf for about 90 days, so that’s why he mentioned, I don’t plan on seeing you for a while. Never in my mind did I think it was going to be forever.”

Desarie and her siblings now have the painstaking task of planning their father’s funeral, and remain patient while they wait to find out what caused the accident.

“We definitely need answers. It’s just horrible to have to go through this, and I pray for the other families as well.“

The Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the collision. They said it could be a few days before they know the cause.

