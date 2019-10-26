Coast Guard suspends search for cruise ship passenger reported overboard 47 miles from Galveston

article

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 26-year-old male Saturday evening who was reported overboard from the Carnival Dream 47 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

Search crews covered more than 586 square miles throughout the two-day search. Coast Guard Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, Carnival Dream, and a Good Samaritan vessel were involved in the search.

"With our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this young man, we have made the difficult decision to suspend our search," said Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston. "We would like to thank the three good Samaritan vessels, along with our crews, who faced extreme weather conditions during the search due to Tropical Storm Olga. At the height of the storm, search crews endured winds up to 35 mph, 12-foot seas and incredibly low visibility."

The search began Thursday evening when Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified that a 26-year-old male had gone overboard from the Carnival Dream.

According to a statement from Carnival, it appears in camera footage that the guest may have jumped from his stateroom balcony:

"Thursday evening, a guest went overboard from Carnival Dream several hours after the ship departed from Galveston. Based on camera footage, it appears the guest jumped from his stateroom balcony. The ship’s command promptly began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the US Coast Guard which sent a helicopter to assist in the search. Several cargo ships also joined the search. The US Coast Guard released Carnival from the search overnight. We are saddened by this outcome and the onboard CareTeam is assisting the guest’s family. Carnival Dream departed Galveston on Thursday on a four-day cruise."