Coast Guard searching for missing 16-year-old swimmer in Galveston

Sector Houston-Galveston Coast Guard is searching for a missing 16-year-old swimmer last seen offshore in Galveston, Texas.

According to the Coast Guard, the 16-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, Sept. 5 around 9:30 p.m.

The Galveston Police Department received reports that the boy was last seen swimming near 4400 Seawall Blvd in Galveston.

Per Sector Houston-Galveston Coast Guard:

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to the area to search.

The following crews are involved in the search:

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Station Galveston

Galveston Police and Fire departments

Galveston Island Beach Patrol