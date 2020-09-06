Coast Guard searching for missing 16-year-old swimmer in Galveston
HOUSTON - Sector Houston-Galveston Coast Guard is searching for a missing 16-year-old swimmer last seen offshore in Galveston, Texas.
According to the Coast Guard, the 16-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, Sept. 5 around 9:30 p.m.
The Galveston Police Department received reports that the boy was last seen swimming near 4400 Seawall Blvd in Galveston.
Per Sector Houston-Galveston Coast Guard:
Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to the area to search.
The following crews are involved in the search:
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
Coast Guard Air Station Houston
Coast Guard Station Galveston
Galveston Police and Fire departments
Galveston Island Beach Patrol