Coast Guard searches water near Sabine Pass for 27-year-old man

The Coast Guard was searching the water near Sabine Pass for a 27-year-old man who fell overboard from the tanker vessel Sagami, officials said.

Crews were searching by helicopter and boat about 29 miles offshore on Wednesday evening.

According to the Coast Guard, the man was last seen wearing an orange life jacket and coveralls.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.

