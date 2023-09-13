A transformer fire has forced Barbers Hill High School to cancel classes on Wednesday. The students have been released, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire occurred behind the school, and students and staff were evacuated from the building, school officials say.

In a statement, Barbers Hill ISD Public Information Officer David Bloom said the fire was put out by Mont Belvieu Volunteer Fire Department, but classes were canceled due to a power outage.

Buses have taken students home or parental pick-up has been requested.

Barbers Hill ISD issued the following statement:

"The transformer fire behind the high school is out and students are being allowed back in. However, because of the fire, the high school will be without power today and the district is canceling classes at the high school. No other campuses are impacted and instruction is continuing at all campuses". No other campuses are impacted and instruction is continuing at all campuses. EXCEPT the high school. Buses will begin taking students home in the next 30 minutes. Parents can begin picking up students as soon as possible".

