City of Houston's first free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to open

The City of Houston is opening the first of four free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to "high-risk symptomatic people".

The first testing site will open at Butler Stadium at 11 a.m. Friday. Initially, testing will only be for first responders and healthcare workers.

As testing expands to the public, the City will share a website where those who wish to be tested can complete the online screening process.

Those who simply show up to a site will not be tested and may run the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Mayor Sylvester Turner told FOX 26 that the City of Houston and Harris County were working to open a total of four testing sites but were waiting on protective equipment and testing kits.

On Thursday, a free drive-thru testing site opened at United Memorial Medical Center. The site is open to the public for those who have symptoms.

