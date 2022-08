article

Houston police are now investigating after a child was shot in the hand at a park on Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred at 9200 Veterans Memorial at Stuebner Airline Park.

Officials said a one to two-year-old boy was shot in the hand.

Police say initial reports are the shooting was accidental.

