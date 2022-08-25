Child shot in hand at Houston park, police investigating

article

Houston police are now investigating after a child was shot in the hand at a park on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at 9200 Veterans Memorial at Stuebner Airline Park.

When officers arrived on the scene, officials said they found a one or two-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Authorities said the boy was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police said initial information revealed that several males were at a picnic table at the park, and one male took out a gun and laid it on the picnic table.

Officials said the 2-year-old was able to obtain the pistol, accidentally fired and struck his right hand.

Police stated that several witnesses at the location fled the scene at the time of the shooting. One actually was said to have fled the scene with the gun. Authorities added that one person did stay at the scene as well as the father of the child.

Charges of making a weapon accessible to a child may be filed against the suspects as police continue investigating.