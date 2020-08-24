Child found dead in possible stabbing at Fort Worth home

Fort Worth police say they were called to a home Monday on a missing child report. But when they arrived, the child was dead and now officers believe the girl was murdered.

Officers were called to the home in the 2100 block of Hurley Avenue just before noon Monday.

Someone at the home called to tell police they could not locate a girl under the age of five. It is not clear how interaction at the home led to the discovery, but police say shortly after arriving the child was discovered deceased.

“The reality of it is this is a very sad case. We have a child that has been murdered,” said Buddy Calzada, FWPD.

Investigators are questioning individuals connected to the home but thus far no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

Police have not confirmed how the child died. The call sheet states a missing 4-year-old child was stabbed at the location.

CPS confirms the family does have history with the agency, but details are confidential.

CPS said there is a 1-year old boy who also lives at the home. He is not in state custody now but CPS is making certain he is safe and properly care for. Medstar officials said paramedics also took the child to the hospital for an evaluation.