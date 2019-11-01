Child, 3, airlifted to hospital with gunshot wound

A three-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says it happened on the 6400 block of Skyview Drive in northwest Harris County.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Two adults and several other siblings were in the home at the time of the incident.

The child has been transported by LifeFlight to a hospital.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.