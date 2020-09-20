Chase suspect crashes into rideshare, killing two women in north Houston

article

Two women are dead after a high-speed pursuit crash in north Houston on Saturday, Sept. 19 around 11:30 p.m.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began when officers saw an Acura SUV running a red light.

When detectives attempted to stop the vehicle the driver fled from deputies at an extremely high rate of speed.

Shortly after taking off the suspect crashed into a rideshare driver at the intersection of Jensen and Parker. The two women in the back of the rideshare vehicle were killed in the crash.

The suspect and the rideshare driver were both taken to nearby trauma centers and are expected to survive.

Witnesses reported the driver traveling over 100 mph.