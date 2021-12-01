Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth

The widow of a man killed during a custody battle in Lubbock has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the shooter and Vitruvian Development LLC.

The violence, which was caught on camera and has gained nationwide attention, has sparked debate over Texas' self-defense laws.

54-year-old Chad Read was shot by his ex-wife's boyfriend, Kyle Carruth, on November 5.

The shooting stemmed from a child custody argument between Read and his ex, Christina, after Read showed up at her house to pick up their son. That’s when Christina’s boyfriend, Kyle Carruth, went inside their home and came back out with his gun. Read then confronted him.

The two men continued shouting, Carruth fired a shot at the ground, then Read tried unsuccessfully to grab the gun. Carruth, after getting a few yards away, then shot Read twice, leaving him unresponsive on the ground.

The video goes on to show Carruth yelling at Read’s wife, Jennifer, who had filmed the entire encounter from her vehicle.

Jennifer Read’s lawyer released the video publicly last week, saying it speaks for itself that Carruth murdered Read.

However, Carruth’s lawyer argues he fired in self-defense, saying the work of Lubbock Police shows this to be a "justified homicide", and citing the Castle Doctrine, which allows the reasonable use of deadly force on intruders.

The wrongful death suit states: "For all of the aforementioned reasons, Plaintiff prays for judgment against Defendants in the amount of one hundred million dollars ($50,000,000) for actual damages for pecuniary losses, mental anguish, loss of companionship and society, loss of inheritance, physical and mental pain and suffering, mental anguish, medical expenses, and funeral expenses, exemplary damages, pre-and post-judgment interest as allowed by law, all costs of Court; and all such other and further relief, at law and in equity, to which Plaintiff may be justly entitled."

