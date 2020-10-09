Category 3 Hurricane Delta heads toward Louisiana coast

article

Rainbands from Hurricane Delta are spreading into southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana as it approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center says.

Delta, which is currently a Category 3 hurricane, is expected to make landfall in southwestern Louisiana on Friday.

The NHC says Delta is expected to bring hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge to portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

Hurricane Delta will pass well east of Houston on Friday afternoon, but close enough to bring very high waves and coastal flooding. Look for occasional gusts above 40 mph for Galveston and areas east of Houston. Most areas will be windy with off and on rain.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, Delta is located about 160 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, and is moving north at 12 mph.

Hurricane Delta’s maximum sustained winds are at 120 mph. According to the NHC, slow weakening is expected to begin as Delta approaches the coast on Friday.

Delta is expected to weaken rapidly after the center moves inland.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

- High Island Texas to Mouth of the Pearl River Louisiana including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- High Island Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- West of High Island to Sargent Texas

- East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans

- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

This is the sixth time this season that Louisiana has been threatened by tropical storms or hurricanes. One fizzled at the southeast Louisiana tip and others veered elsewhere but Tropical Storm Cristobal caused damage in southeast Louisiana in June. And Laura demolished much of the southwestern part of the state on Aug. 27, causing more than 30 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.