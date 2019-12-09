Cargo plane crashes nearly 4 miles north of Victoria: VCSO

article

First responders are on the scene of a cargo delivery aircraft crash near Victoria, Texas.

The crash reportedly happened near Benbow Road. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with a single-engine Cessna 208 in the vicinity of Victoria, Texas, around 8:15 p.m. Monday. The wreckage was discovered in a field about four miles north of Victoria. One person was reportedly aboard the aircraft.

Victoria Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for people to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone that may have heard, or seen the crash are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 361-575-0651.