California Sen. Kamala Harris to visit fire station in Fresno on VP tour

article

California Sen. Kamala Harris will be in Fresno on Tuesday visiting a fire station during her trip to town as she campaigns to be the Democratic vice president, the Fresno Bee reports.

The event likely will not convene a large crowd in order to allow for social distancing, Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias told the Bee.

It was not immediately clear which local leaders would be invited to meet with Harris, but she does plan to meet with essential workers. She will also likely address the ongoing wildfires in the Sierra, Arias said.