Burnsville shooting: Shannon Gooden's girlfriend bought 5 guns for him, charges say

The girlfriend of Shannon Gooden, the man accused of shooting and killing three Burnsville first responders in February, was indicted for straw purchasing firearms.

Police were called to a home at 12605 33rd Ave. in Burnsville at around 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 18 on a report of a sexual assault allegation, at which point Gooden barricaded himself inside the home. He ended up opening fire on police, killing Burnsville Police Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth before killing himself. Burnsville Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured in the shooting.

In a press conference Thursday, federal authorities announced Gooden's girlfriend, Ashley Anne Dyrdahl, 35, of Burnsville, had been indicted on five counts of straw purchasing, one count of conspiracy, and five counts of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Authorities allege Dyrdahl bought several firearms for Gooden, including the two AR-15s that were used in the fatal shooting on Feb. 18.

5 firearms purchased

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A Palmetto State Armory PA-15 .223 caliber semiautomatic firearm Gooden allegedly used in the Burnsville shooting. (Credit: Federal indictment)

According to the Department of Justice, Gooden would text Dyrdahl what type of firearms he wanted and she would purchase them.

Authorities allege Dyrdahl purchased five firearms between September 2023 and January 2024, including:

Glock 47 9mm semiautomatic pistol purchased on Sept. 21, 2023

Palmetto State Armory model Sabre-15 firearm lower receiver purchased on Oct. 18, 2023

Glock 43X 9mm semiautomatic pistol purchased on Oct. 30, 2023

Franklin Armory FAI-15 firearm lower receiver purchased on Jan. 5, 2024 (used during the Feb. 18 shooting)

Palmetto State Armory PA-15 firearm lower receiver purchased on Jan. 25, 2024 (used during the Feb. 18 shooting

While purchasing the firearms, the DOJ said Dyrdahl put on the forms that she was the buyer, and did not indicate she was planning to transfer the firearms to a felon.

Gooden was ineligible to purchase a firearm due to a 2008 conviction of second-degree assault. He filed a petition to get his firearm rights restored in 2020, and Dyrdahl filed a letter of support, but it was denied.

Text messages shed light on the case

The indictment alleges Gooden and Dyrdahl exchanged text messages about purchasing the firearms.

During one of the exchanges, while talking about the purchasing process, Dyrdahl allegedly texted Gooden, "We just gotta make sure we’re smart about all this ya know?"

On Sept. 21, 2023, after allegedly buying a Glock semiautomatic pistol, she asked Gooden how he liked the gun. He responded with a video of him displaying the firearm and the attachments and then loading the extended magazine.

Dyrdahl: "Damn bae [smiling heart emoji],"

Gooden: ["shhh" emoji]

Gooden and Dyrdahl's text exchange. (Credit: Federal indictment)

On Oct. 24, 2023, the pair allegedly texted about purchasing another firearm and Gooden sent a link to the one he wanted.

Dyrdahl: Ok u wanna send me the money I’ll order it

Gooden: Sure thing

Dyrdahl: Ordered

Gooden: Love you

According to the indictment, Gooden went to the shooting range on Feb. 10, 2024, just over a week before the fatal shooting, and they allegedly texted the following:

Gooden: I love my 300 blackout

Dyrdahl: Haha good baby

Dyrdahl: That’s your 300 blackout?

Dyrdahl: Wow

Dyrdahl: [Smiling heart emoji]

Gooden: It’s nasty bae

Dyrdahl: hell yeah

Gooden: Thanks for making me so happy

Dyrdahl: You’re welcome baby thank you for making me so happy to [sic]

Officials held a press conference at 11 a.m. with U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, BCA Superintendent Andrew Evans, ATF Special Agent in Charge Travis Riddle, Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena, Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann, and Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz.

Dyrdahl made her first appearance in U.S. District Court on Thursday afternoon. She pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

"Ashley Dyrdahl didn't shoot anybody, make no mistake, that is Shannon Gooden who did that in this incident," said Drew Evans of the Minnesota BCA. "But Ashley Dyrdahl handed him the guns, and for this she must be held accountable."

"As a result of Dyrdahl’s criminal actions, the families and friends of these men and their agencies and our entire community will mourn their loss forever," added U.S. Attorney Andy Luger, who is prosecuting the case.

Dyrdahl left court, shielding her face. She did not answer any questions from media members.

Local officials were sickened to learn the apparent source of the guns involved in a tragic event. It turned out to be several of Dyrdahl’s children, whom police and emergency personnel were attempting to protect that Sunday morning in February.

"I believe our partners would be alive today if this woman would not have bought these guns and given them to the murderer who shot our partners on February 18th," said Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann stated.