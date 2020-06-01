Bun B, Trae Tha Truth organize massive march in honor of George Floyd on Tuesday

A massive march is scheduled for Tuesday to honor Houston’s own George Floyd.

Houston rappers Bun B and Trae Tha Truth helped organize the event with Floyd's family.

“I just hope everyone comes out,” said Trae. “I hope the whole city comes out. That would be amazing.”

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Discovery Green, located at 1500 McKinney. We’re told the march will go to Houston’s City Hall.

“I’d like to make it a positive, beautiful day for him,” said Trae. “That’s my thought process.”

Thousands of people are expected to join that march, including Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. According to Trae, Floyd’s family will also participate in the march.

“This is a salute to George, and an acknowledgment that he shouldn’t have died the way he did,” said Mayor Turner.

“George’s body is about to be brought back to Houston,” said Trae. “We need to do it right. We need to make it count for him. We have the whole world watching us right now.”

Closures are anticipated along the route, and all City of Houston facilities located in Downtown Houston are scheduled for early closure. Police and security will be there as well.

Protesters march during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes in Houston, Texas on May 29, 2020. ((Photo by Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images))

“We are ramping up for a large crowd tomorrow,” said Turner. “I’ve talked to Bun B… and Trae tha Truth, [they’re] encouraging people to be very peaceful.”

“We come in peace, but we prepare for anything,” said Trae. “We definitely come out there for that, but I’m not going to allow my people to be mistreated. Especially when they’re not doing wrong.”

