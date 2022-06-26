Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in North Houston

article

An investigation is now underway following an officer-involved shooting in Houston on Sunday evening.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting occurred on the 4400 block of North Freeway around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities said a suspect was struck, and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officials added the officer wasn't injured in the incident.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX 26 will update as more information becomes available