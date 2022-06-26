Expand / Collapse search

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in North Houston

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Officials on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 4400 block of North Freeway.

HOUSTON - An investigation is now underway following an officer-involved shooting in Houston on Sunday evening. 

The Houston Police Department said the shooting occurred on the 4400 block of North Freeway around 7:30 p.m. 

Authorities said a suspect was struck, and taken to an area hospital in stable condition. 

Officials added the officer wasn't injured in the incident. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing story. FOX 26 will update as more information becomes available