Brandywine SPCA to rescue 30 dogs airlifted from earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico

A Delaware Valley nonprofit is working to help animals affected by an onslaught of seismic activity in Puerto Rico.

Since Dec. 28, more than 1,280 earthquakes have struck Puerto Rico’s southern region. More than two dozen of them have been magnitude 4.5 or greater, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Sunday, Wings of Rescue, in partnership with GreaterGood.org and The Sato Project, will fly an emergency evacuation flight from Puerto Rico with more than 110 at-risk shelter pets.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA will receive 30 dogs on the flight. The remaining dogs will be distributed to St Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey, Broward County Humane Society in Florida, and various foster homes through The Sato Project.

"It’s truly fly or die for many of these pets," Wings of Rescue said in a statement ahead of the rescue mission.​ (Wings of Rescue)

“Dogs and cats are flooding into animal shelters,” the BVSPCA said in a statement. “And many are so damaged that they have had to close their doors to the public while others are being forced to euthanize highly adoptable pets because they have run out of space and food.”

The pets on the flight are all fully vetted and health certificated, according to the BVSPCA.

On Tuesday, the dogs will start to become available for adoption at all three of BVSPCA’s campuses.

In 2019, the BVSPCA rescued 54 dogs airlifted from a Dorian-ravaged Bahamas. Ahead of the historic Category 5 storm, the BVSPCA also helped evacuate more than 300 animals from Carolina shelters affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Those interested in donating to the Brandywine Valley SPCA can do so here. Supplies can also be donated by purchasing items on the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

