'I need time to just play': 6-year-old Georgia boy makes case for 3 days off school

Little Brodie has decided to get involved in activism at a young age, and has made his case to the U.S. government that there should be three days off school per week.

Brodie Kenyon says in his forthright message that he’s "been tired of school lately". And the six-year-old Georgia boy makes some strong points in his argument. "Two days is not enough," he says. "I need time to just play … and stay home, and do whatever I want outside."

Brodie’s mother, Jessica Kenyon, posted the video to Instagram with the caption, "He asked me if I sent this yet and if we have 3-day weekends now."