Bond raised to $100K for man accused of stabbing great-grandparents

article

Bond has been raised to $100,000 for the 20-year-old man from Katy who is accused of stabbing his great-grandparents.

Lucian Adrian Johnston, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Johnston’s bond was set at $40,000 in both cases, for a total of $80,000, but it was raised to $100,000 total on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Johnston is accused of stabbing his 92-year-old great-grandmother and 76-year-old great-grandfather on December 29 as they were riding in a minivan.

RELATED: Boy, 12, recounts saving great grandparents from being stabbed to death

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called Johnston’s 12-year-old brother a hero for stopping the attack from the back seat and taking the knife away from his older brother.

The man and woman who were stabbed are said to be recovering well.