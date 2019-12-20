Body found in trunk, 1-month-old girl taken to hospital in northwest Harris County

One person was found dead and a 1-month-old baby girl was taken to the hospital after Austin police and FBI responded to a home in northwest Harris County.

Austin police have been investigating the disappearance of a woman and her 3-week-old baby, but they would not confirm if this is related to that case.

The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Bo Jack Drive Thursday for a welfare check for a baby. Authorities say the 1-month-old girl showed no obvious signs of injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that a body was also found at the scene. According to the medical examiner's office records, the body was in the trunk of a vehicle. Officials did not release an identity or a cause of death.

FBI, Texas Rangers, Austin police and local law enforcement were at the home overnight. They left the scene around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The Austin Police Department is now leading the investigation.

Records show a woman is in custody in Harris County on hold for the Austin Police Department on two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence. We are working to confirm if the cases are related, but a car behind the house on Bo Jack is registered to the woman who is in custody.

Austin police have been searching for 33-year-old Heidi Broussard and 3-week-old Margot Carey, who haven’t been seen or heard from since December 12. FOX 7 Austin reports the Austin Police Department would not confirm if the Harris County investigation is connected to the missing persons investigation but said they would provide an update later this morning.

Missing Heidi Broussard and Margot Carey of Austin, Texas. (Austin Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.